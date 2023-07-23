Mount Rainier looms in the background as volunteers walk down the centerline of King County International Airport’s main (14R/32L) runway during the 3rd annual FOD Walk on Saturday. Community members, airport employees and the general aviation community were invited to participate in the event to clear “foreign object debris” from the runway at Boeing Field. FOD is normally small objects that can be ingested or blown by an aircraft’s engines. The airport runs FOD checks on the runways multiple times a day from vehicles but people on foot moving much more slowly can spot more debris easier serving as a deep clean. This year 138 people, split into two different groups, each walked half the length of the runway under partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.