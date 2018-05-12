Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency, saying that flooding caused by recent rains and snow melt has fouled water and sewage- treatment facilities, threatened roadways and prompted some people to leave their homes.

Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday because of severe flooding in Eastern Washington.

Communities in Ferry, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties along with 17 other Eastern Washington counties could face increased flooding threat next week.

“Flooding caused by recent rains and snowmelt has fouled water and sewage- treatment facilities, threatened state highways and local roads and caused some people to leave their homes,” Inslee said. “Continued higher temperatures are predicted to increase snowmelt and cause additional flooding as rivers and streams continue to rise to record or near record levels.”

State agencies and local jurisdictions are coordinating resources to address the impact.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, next to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was activated Saturday to monitor local efforts and coordinate resources to help local officials respond. The proclamation allows the governor to activate resources of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

The National Weather Service predicts major flooding of the Okanogan River near Tonasket to continue through the next week, The Spokesman-Review reported.

The river, which runs through Tonasket, reached a level of 19 feet early Friday, which is above the 15-foot flood stage. The Okanogan County has already opened its Emergency Operations Center.

A levy in the city of Omak is handling water flow, but the storm drains are backing up and basements in businesses’ and residences are flooding, according to an Omak Police Department release. Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Okanogan County Emergency Management are monitoring river levels.

Omak City administrator Todd McDaniel said the city brought in additional pumps to handle water flow and is on 24/7 watch.

“We believe the levy is going to hold. We are concerned about (water) seepage coming in, but I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “We are hoping we don’t have anyone displaced.”

The Pend Oreille River is forecast to reach a flow of more than 118,000 cubic feet per second by next Thursday, which hasn’t occurred since 2011.

The Kettle River in Ferry County crested at crest of 22 feet Friday and is expected to remain above record levels for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.