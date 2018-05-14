High water is already causing some minor damage to the earthen portion of the Eightmile Lake Dam, threatening about 50 homes downstream of the dam.

SPOKANE — Rising floodwaters are threatening a nearly century-old dam near Leavenworth, and downstream residents are being told to be prepared to evacuate.

The Eightmile Lake Dam was built in the 1920s out of earth, rock and mortar. It is in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness of the Cascade Range.

Snowmelt from Canada in recent days has inundated waterways in Eastern Washington, causing flooding in many areas.

About 50 homes are in jeopardy downstream of the dam.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee over the weekend proclaimed a state of emergency for multiple Eastern Washington counties impacted by flooding.

There is flooding in Ferry, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties.