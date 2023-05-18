A floatplane crashed into Puget Sound on Thursday evening near the downtown Seattle waterfront, officials said.
The Seattle Fire Department said the pilot was able to exit the plane before being rescued from the water and brought to shore.
The pilot was alone in the plane. No information was immediately released about what caused the crash, which occurred off the 2800 block of Alaskan Way.
