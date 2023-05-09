Two people were injured in a floatplane crash Tuesday in Lakewood, Pierce County, according to police.

Lakewood police Sgt. Charles Porche said the plane took off from nearby Steilacoom Lake and crashed in a neighborhood, narrowly avoiding any buildings but hitting trees.

The plane was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the 11200 block of Greystone Drive shortly after noon, said West Pierce Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy. A nearby homeowner helped the pilot exit the plane, McCurdy said.

The pilot was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, and the passenger was taken to Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center, officials said. Both were in critical condition.

No information about the cause of the crash was immediately available. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.