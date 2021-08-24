A passenger’s cellphone caught on fire inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight from New Orleans to Seattle that had landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday evening.

The crew on Flight 751 extinguished the fire with a battery containment bag, but smoke forced the deployment of evacuation slides, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told KOMO-TV.

A tweet from the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said 128 passengers and six crew members were transported by bus to the terminal.

There were no serious injuries and no impacts to airport operations, the Port of Seattle said on Twitter.

Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rY2cFgrmUH — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2021

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.