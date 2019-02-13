Three injured passengers were transported to a hospital; their conditions were not immediately known.

At least three people were injured after a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Seattle from Orange County, California, experienced severe turbulence Wednesday and was forced to divert to Reno, Nevada.

Two passengers and one flight attendant were taken to hospitals for evaluation, said Compass Airlines spokesperson Cartiay McCoy, who did not specify the extent of their injuries. The flight was operated by Compass Airlines as a Delta Connection flight.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman confirmed Compass Flight 5763 from John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno and landed without further incident about 1 p.m. after the crew reported the turbulence at about 34,000 feet.

Customers will be refunded and were assigned an alternative flight to Seattle scheduled to depart at 5 p.m., McCoy said.

The National Weather Service had warned earlier Wednesday that a strong winter storm moving into the region could create dangerous flying conditions with extreme turbulence. A winter-storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area through 11 p.m. Thursday.

