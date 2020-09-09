A wooden railroad trestle west of the Tri-Cities was among the casualties of the Labor Day fires that burned through the Lower Yakima Valley.

The trestle leading to the bridge that spans the Yakima River burned and collapsed Monday night in a dramatic light show.

The fiery event was captured in photos and videos by neighbors and drivers on the Old Inland Empire highway, including Brian Stott, who farms in the area.

The railroad bridge between Prosser and Benton City was on fire overnight. https://t.co/5AtjdsdjtK — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) September 8, 2020

Stott said he and others were helping lead fire crews to hot spots in the area. He said firefighters were so busy trying to protect homes from burning that they could not fight the trestle fire.

The trestle is on Gibbon Road at Whitstran, Wash., about four miles east of Prosser and 10 miles west of Benton City.

All that remained on Tuesday was a smoldering pile of scorched timbers.

Fire officials have not said what sparked the fire that was fanned by strong winds, causing some highway closures in the Yakima Valley.

———

©2020 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.