Fire destroyed a vacant home that was scheduled for demolition in the University District early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the report of the house fire shortly after 5 a.m. and found the house “fully involved,” with flames shooting 30 feet into the air, according to Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Crews fought the fire from outside the house, surrounding the structure and dousing it with as much water as possible, she said.

The fire was under control before 6 a.m., she said.

Tinsley said no one was reported to be inside the building, but fire crews have not been able to go inside to ascertain for themselves.

Residents who live near the University of Washington were being urged to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke.

The cause of the fire will be determined by fire investigators once the building is safe to enter.