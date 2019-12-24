A series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 was recorded Monday in British Columbia.

Four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy, according to the government’s Earthquakes Canada website.

According to the website, the quakes recorded Monday around Vancouver Island were:

Magnitude 5.1 at 8:44 a.m. Magnitude 5.6 at 11:13 a.m. Magnitude 5.8 at 11:49 a.m. Magnitude 6.0 at 12:56 p.m. Magnitude 4.8 at 3:38 p.m.

In addition, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:32 p.m. Monday at the Village of Queen Charlotte on Moresby Island, northwest of Victoria.

Last week, three small quakes were reported in Fall City in northeast King County within a 24-hour period.

The first and largest of those was a 3.4 magnitude temblor recorded shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 18, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Advertising

It’s a good time to make sure you’re prepared for an earthquake, scientists with the Seismology Lab at the University of California in Berkeley told KQED News. But there’s no need to panic.

Theoretically, small quakes boost the probability that another quake will follow, said Berkeley seismologist Roland Burgmann. But small quakes happen all the time, and many go unfelt.

According to Earthquake Track, 158 small quakes have been reported over the past year in Fall City alone, 25 of which have occurred in the past 30 days.

“Essentially, what that means for people is, whenever you feel an earthquake, that’s a good time to check on your earthquake kit,” Burgmann told KQED. “It shouldn’t be a cause for true alarm, but it should be a reason to reassess.”

The Puget Sound region is one of the most hazardous areas in the country for earthquakes, and the region is largely unprepared.

Information from The Seattle Times’ archives is included in this report.