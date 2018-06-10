Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and seeing a hillside on fire, according to the Brinnon Fire Department. A small rental cabin was gone.

Five people were killed Sunday morning after an explosion and fire in the Brinnon area, according to a news release sent by the Brinnon Fire Department.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and six fire departments responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and saw a hillside on fire and a small rental cabin gone, according to the news release.

Several bodies were found in the remnants of the cabin.

An investigation into the explosion and fire is ongoing.

A handful of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents and investigators were at the scene Sunday doing interviews and inspecting the scene, said Jason Chudy, an agency spokesman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office also requested the Washington State Patrol crime lab respond to the scene early Sunday morning, said Trooper Chelsea Hodgson.

Brinnon is a small community on the east side of the Olympic peninsula along Highway 101 and bordering Hood Canal.