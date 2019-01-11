About 100 people gathered downtown to oppose pipeline construction in Canada.

Seattle police arrested five people Friday during a protest against the proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline in Canada.

A group of about 100 people gathered for the protest on 4th Avenue downtown and some blocked an intersection despite a dispersal order, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police arrested three women and two men after “a brief struggle” between police and protesters, according to police. The protesters were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of failure to disperse, assault on an officer, obstructing and resisting arrest, police said.

The protesters were gathered in support of members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation who are opposing allowing access to their land for a natural gas pipeline. The Seattle march coincided with actions in Canada Friday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.