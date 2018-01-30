A Washington state investigation of the catastrophic net-pen collapse in August at Cooke Aquaculture’s Cypress Island fish farm finds the company at fault for a disaster that freed more than twice as many Atlantic salmon into the Salish Sea as the company has reported.

Cooke Aquaculture Pacific vastly underrepresented the scope of a catastrophic Atlantic salmon net-pen spill at its Cypress Island farm last August and misled the public and regulators about the cause, according to a new report by state investigators that blames the pen collapse on company negligence.

The investigation found that Cooke lowballed the number of escaped fish by more than half, and did not do essential maintenance at its farm, causing the escape.

The company also misled agencies about the seriousness and cause of an earlier mishap at the farm in July; as a result, state agencies did not investigate Cooke’s operations sooner, investigators found.

“The collapse was not the result of natural causes,” said Hilary Franz, state commissioner of public lands. “Cooke’s disregard caused this disaster and recklessly put our state’s aquatic ecosystem at risk.”

The report was released at a Tuesday news conference in Olympia by the state Department of Ecology, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources. It is the result of a review begun last September by an investigative panel of experts from the three agencies probing the breakup of one of three net-pen farms Cooke Aquaculture operates near Cypress Island last August, and an earlier incident at the same farm in July.

Cooke initially blamed the net-pen collapse on strong tides coincident with the solar eclipse — an explanation it later backed off from.

110 days after Cooke Aquaculture’s fish pen collapse, Atlantic salmon are still being caught in Washington’s rivers. (Lynda Mapes, Alan Berner & Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

The state investigation tells a different story and departs sharply from what Cooke reported to state agencies in significant aspects — from the seriousness and cause of the initial trouble at the farm in July, to the number of fish released to Puget Sound. Actually, as many as 205,800 fish escaped, more than double even Cooke’s revised estimates of about 100,000 fish, investigators reported.

Cooke Aquaculture on Tuesday disputed the agencies’ findings, particularly the fish count, which the company said was based on flawed estimates of the average weight of the recovered fish. The company acknowledged it had fallen behind in net cleaning, but said the report overstated the extent of the fouling on the nets, and forces of drag created.

Joel Richardson, vice president for public relations for Cooke, said the company was “shut out of this investigation by the state agencies,” and could not meaningfully participate in the review. The company was given the report for review last Friday.

Cooke has told Washington lawmakers that the company should be given a chance to remain in Puget Sound, where it sustains 118 jobs at its Washington farms, processing plant and harvester boats.

Other key findings from the investigation:

• Cooke did not adequately clean the nets on the pens containing nearly 3 million pounds of Atlantic salmon, and allowed excessive buildup of mussels and other sea life on the nets. The nets were carrying up to 110 tons of biofouling. Most crucial was the clogging of the net by heavy growth of mussels and other sea life, increasing the lateral force of drag on the nets in the current, causing the pen — already heavily corroded and past its useful life — to collapse.

• Breakdown of two of three machines used to clean the nets caused Cooke to fall critically behind in net maintenance.

• Cooke knew excessive fouling of the nets caused a serious failure of the mooring system at the same farm in July. However, Cooke “did not provide accurate and complete information to the state about the July incident,” the agencies found. “Consequently state agencies did not investigate further.” The company told agencies — two days after the incident — that high tidal currents had caused “some movement” of the net pen, but that everything was back under control.

Internally, however, Cooke said it “almost lost the farm” and that the cause was fouled nets and weak mooring points anchoring the farm to the sea floor. Managers discussed replacing the nets after that event, but elected not to.

Cooke also did not take precautions before the next predicted tidal surges in August — such as moving up its harvest, scheduled to begin in September; or adding staff; or stationing a standby rescue tug. When the tides came on August 19, the farm collapsed.

• Tidal currents were within normal ranges during both the July and August incidents, and a properly designed, sited and maintained net pen should have been able to withstand the forces at the site, as it had for 16 years at or near the same location under previous owners. However, Cooke’s farm was inadequately maintained and hampered by a makeshift repair after the July incident not approved by an engineer, the agencies found.

• After 16 years in Puget Sound saltwater, the structure of the pen was heavily rusted and corroded. Grating was so corroded that it had holes and yielded significantly to a person’s weight.

• Cooke told the public that about 100,000 eight- to 10-pound Atlantic salmon escaped and were unaccounted for. However, investigators checked the company’s math and determined the number was much higher — between 186,000 and 205,800 fish. Only treaty tribes caught significant numbers of the Atlantics. Most of the rest got away.

• At the time of the incident the company and state lacked an adequate fish-recovery plan for escapes of Atlantic salmon from net pens, investigators found. The response by both Cooke and the state was slow and inadequate to the emergency, allowing fish to infiltrate rivers throughout the region.

• Of the 138 fish recaptured and tested from the escape so far, all have had empty stomachs, indicating they had not fed on juvenile wild salmon or their prey. The fish also were found to be sexually immature, and to have no sea lice or exotic diseases. Four of four fish tested were found to be carrying a virus that can be transmitted to wild fish; however, the virus does not necessarily make fish sick. The long-term ecological effect of the spill remains unknown, investigators stated.

Atlantic salmon are still in some area rivers, including the Skagit, and only long-term monitoring will determine whether the fish are reproducing or causing other effects, investigators said. Concerns include escaped fish competing for food and habitat with wild fish; continued escapes from net pens eventually allowing Atlantics to establish themselves in Pacific salmon habitat; pollution and spread of disease from the pens.

• Cooke stated in writing that it had cleaned up the debris from its net-pen collapse, but an inspection by the Department of Natural Resources showed a substantial mess remained in Deepwater Bay, where the pen had been located. DNR required further cleanup that lasted into January.

A DNR investigation also found some of the anchors at the company’s fish farm were outside of its leasehold boundaries even before the July event, contrary to what Cooke presented to state regulators in its permit application for the farm.

Since the August net-pen collapse at Cypress Island, Franz, the public-lands commissioner, has ordered inspections at all of Cooke’s facilities around Puget Sound. Those inspections are ongoing.

Cooke lost its lease to operate its Port Angeles Atlantic salmon farm last December after an inspection revealed the farm was not adequately maintained and was outside its leasehold boundaries.

The company is fighting the Port Angeles lease termination in court.

Cooke could soon face termination of its Cypress Island lease as well, if DNR finds it did not maintain its farms there in a clean and safe condition, as required by its lease. The company has three sites at Cypress Island; two of those are still operating.

Cooke also faces opposition from treaty tribes. Chairmen from 21 tribes, in an unusual show of solidarity, signed a letter to every legislator on Jan. 18 asking lawmakers to shut down Atlantic salmon net-pen farming in Puget Sound as soon as possible to protect native fish and Puget Sound, home to multiple threatened and endangered species, including Puget Sound Chinook and orca whales.

Recreational and commercial fishermen and conservation groups from around the region have also written lawmakers and testified in opposition to continued Atlantic salmon net-pen farming in Puget Sound.

The report comes as lawmakers are considering whether to pass out of committee legislation to end Atlantic salmon net-pen farming in Puget Sound immediately upon signature of the governor, or phase it out as Cooke’s leases expire. The last lease terminates in 2025.

Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, co-sponsor of the phaseout bill, said Cooke has disrespected and violated the public trust. “It is absolutely shocking that a corporation working in Washington would be this negligent and be so very untruthful about it,” Ranker said. “This is not the kind of business we want operating in the state of Washington.”

Washington stands alone in allowing Atlantic salmon net-pen farming in its public waters. California and Alaska ban the practice, and Oregon has no Atlantic salmon net-pen farms.

Cooke is a Canadian company and one of the largest producers of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world, with operations in multiple countries and about 6,000 employees worldwide.

Founded in 1985 by one family with 5,000 fish in New Brunswick, the company today has about $1.8 billion in annual sales — including more than $31 million in Washington. Cooke bought its farms in Washington’s Puget Sound in 2016 from Icicle Seafoods for about $70 million.

The company is privately held, and has grown rapidly since it was established in 1985, mostly by acquisitions, such as the $500 million animal-feed plant in Texas that the company bought in December 2017.