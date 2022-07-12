Heather Hirotaka is the first woman to be named Washington State Archivist.

“Every day has a story and becomes part of our legacy; how we preserve it matters,” Hirotaka said in a news release announcing her appointment last week. “Washington State Archives works to ensure that our unique and diverse history is captured and accessible for generations to come.”

Hirotaka replaces Steve Excell, who retired last December. She was appointed in June and started the position July 5.

The Washington State Archives is a division within the Secretary of State’s office that collects and preserves the state’s historical records, and makes them available to the public. The agency has branches in Bellevue, Bellingham, Cheney, Ellensburg and Olympia.

In an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Hirotaka said her No. 1 priority in her new role is expanding the public’s access to the State Archives.

Her passion for history is fueled by her own life experiences, as well as her husband’s family experience in Japanese incarceration camps during World War II, according to the Spokesman-Review.

“Heather’s unique experience and expertise make her the ideal leader to enhance Washington State Archives’ culture of service and further our commitment to preserve and share Washington’s history,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement.

Prior to becoming state archivist, Hirotaka was the director of community programs for the Office of Secretary of State, where she oversaw projects like Legacy Washington. Before joining the state in 2017, she worked at the Thurston County Auditor’s office as a licensing and recording manager, overseeing the public permanent archival record.

Hirotaka has a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University.