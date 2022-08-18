The sighting of a giant moth in Bellevue, never seen before in the U.S., has entomologists scratching their heads.

On July 7, a University of Washington professor reported what officials believe is the first confirmed detection of the Atlas moth in the country, to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

The Atlas moth is the one of the largest known moths with a wingspan of up to 10 inches. However, it is a federally quarantined pest, meaning it is illegal to own, raise or sell the live species in any form without a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” WSDA managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a news release. “Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of — they are that striking.”

The agency shared a photo of the moth with its large orange wings, wider than an outstretched hand shown for scale.

Officials are asking locals to keep an eye out for the moth so they can determine whether the recent sighting was a one-off occasion or whether there may be a local population.

The moth, a tropical species, do not pose a public health threat and can be safely photographed, handled and collected, according to WSDA. Though there is little research about the moth, entomologists believe host plants may include apple and cherry.

WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts said the investigation is ongoing and there have not been any additional confirmed sightings of the Atlas moth.

It’s possible the July sighting could have been an escapee. According to KUOW, a now-removed eBay listing in Bellevue advertised the illegal sale of live cocoons of the insect native to Southeastern Asia.

If you believe you’ve seen an Atlas moth, send a photo with a location to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov. If you live outside Washington state, report the possible sighting to your local state plant health director.