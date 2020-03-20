Local News First steps amid the first blooms in the Skagit Valley Originally published March 20, 2020 at 7:07 pm One-year-old Bodie Bennett, learning how to walk, gets a helping hand Thursday from his parents Erin and Matthew Bennett in a daffodil field on Beaver Marsh Road across the street from Roozengaarde in the Skagit Valley. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times) Share story By Steve Ringman Seattle Times staff photographer Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
