A Sunday evening call to save a horse that had fallen through a wooden bridge in North Bend turned into a complex rescue mission.

Over 30 volunteers from the Washington State Animal Response Team and King County Explorer Search and Rescue set out to the Middle Fork trail after receiving a call about Dakota, the fallen horse, the animal response team said online.

Initial responders hiked a half-mile along the Snoqualmie River and found Dakota with her right hind leg completely stuck through a hole in a bridge on the trail. Her left hind leg was splayed across the bridge deck, and her front hooves were hooked over the side of the bridge. Dakota’s head and neck rested on the bridge rail.

Dakota was alert, “but clearly distressed,” drinking water from her owner’s hand and periodically attempting to raise her front end up, rescuers said.

Responders set up a rescue command center in the trailhead parking lot and formed a plan. After packing their heavy gear — rope bags, rigging equipment, glide, head protector and Becker bar and slings — responders hauled up the trail to save Dakota.

Here’s how the rescue unfolded, according to the animal response team:

Advertising

Due to rotting wood around the hole in the bridge, rescuers first passed webbing beneath the rotting boards, securing them to the top of a bridge post on each side. This would provide security in case the boards started to fail.

Rescuers then climbed surrounding trees to anchor a highline, or an elevated slackline, about 40 feet above the bridge so they could lift Dakota out of the hole.

“Imagine a highline system is a string you hold between two hands. When you move the hands together, the middle dips down. When you pull them apart, the middle of the rope goes up,” explained Michaela Eaves, a spokesperson for the animal response team.

Since rescuers couldn’t move the trees anchoring the rope, they controlled the lift system by adding more length to the rope, Eaves said.

Another haul system was also set up in line with Dakota’s hind end and anchored to a tree beyond the opposite end of the bridge, which would allow rescuers to pull her hind leg out of the hole as soon the highline lifted her up.

Rescuers attached a tagline, or a stabilizing line, to a Kootenay pulley — located in the middle of the rope — from the “down trail” end of the bridge, the direction rescuers needed to move Dakota.

Advertising

Lifting a horse is not an easy task, though, so rescuers needed to set up “a mechanical advantage system to be able to pull the extra slack out of the rope and raise the horse where it was attached to the pulley,” Eaves said.

Dakota was too deep into the hole in the bridge for rescuers to get a Becker sling (a vertical lift system designed for large animals) beneath her, but they were able to pass a 4-inch wide webbing strap under her front end and down to her abdominal region. Rescuers secured the strap into a long loop around her abdomen and attached it to both the highline and the hind-end haul system.

Rigging the highline system took about 90 minutes over the four-hour rescue operation, Eaves said, adding that most of the rigging for this mission was run by the King County rescue volunteers. While waiting for the horse to be sedated, the rescuers spent most of the time evaluating the situation and planning for contingencies.

Dakota’s veterinarian then arrived on scene, assessing and sedating her for the move and raise.

Responders first raised Dakota about 6 to 12 inches using the pulley on the highline. They then used the hind-end haul system to move her out of the hole, covering it with a slip sheet before laying her back down on the bridge.

Rescuers then raised Dakota a second time, placing the Becker slings beneath her front and hind ends and securing them to the Becker bar attached to the pulley on the highline.

Advertising

After the Becker system was secure, rescuers placed a glide underneath Dakota, attaching the highline tagline to the front of the glide. They were able to use the tagline to pull the glide to the end of the bridge, just before a 90-degree turn onto the trail.

Once at the end of the bridge, rescuers waited 20 minutes for Dakota’s sedative to wear off. Using the highline and Becker sling, they raised Dakota to her feet and removed the glide. As she showed the ability to support her own weight, rescuers eased the sling support, and Dakota eventually walked a couple of steps and was able to place and support her legs.

Rescuers removed the Becker straps, and Dakota’s owners and veterinarian walked her back to the parking lot where she was loaded into a trailer.

Rescuers then deconstructed the rigging systems and covered the hole with a speed bump-like piece of timber.

“We aren’t trained to do repairs, so the structure will still need work,” Eaves said. “This is the third call out of this sort we’ve had in the last couple of years, so it’s not uncommon for a bridge that looks structurally sound to be a hazard to a large animal or even hikers.”

The animal response team averages a couple of calls a month to rescue domestic livestock and companion animals, Eaves said.

“We wish Dakota a full recovery and many happy trails in her future,” the animal response team said.