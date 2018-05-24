All-glass walls, a rotating floor and benches are part of the most expensive upgrade of the tower's history.

Seattle’s Space Needle unveiled the most expensive renovation in its history on Thursday, giving the public a chance to visit its nearly all-glass upper observation deck.

The 605-foot tower’s saucer-shaped deck has been fitted with 48 glass walls that lean out over the city and reclining glass benches that replace the concrete and a metal cage that had been part of the structure since it was built in 1962. The new set up, which will open to the public on Thursday at 9 a.m., afford observers a chance to take the “ultimate Seattle selfie,” according to Space Needle spokesman Dave Mandapat.

The observation deck will be open until 9 p.m. and costs $26 per adult.

About 80 percent of the upper-observation deck and open-air observation deck are complete, Space Needle officials said. The first visitors will have access to 10 of the 24 installed glass benches.

The company plans to reveal the rotating glass floor and remodeled restaurant by the Fourth of July weekend.

The project cost $100 million, all financed privately, according the Space Needle’s website. Further investment is expected after completion of the first phase, including repainting the tower and replacing its three elevators.