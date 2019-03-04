The visit is part of the first lady's "Be Best" initiative on child well-being, online safety, and the opioid crisis.

First lady Melania Trump will meet with officials at Microsoft today to discuss ways to improve online safety for children.

Monday’s visit is part of a whirlwind three-city tour to promote Trump’s “Be Best” initiative, launched last May to focus on child well-being, online safety and anti-bullying efforts, and opioid abuse.

The tour began Monday morning with a stop at a Tulsa, Okla., charter school and is scheduled to conclude Tuesday in Las Vegas with a town hall on the opioid epidemic.

Trump touched down at Boeing Field at 1:28 p.m. and quickly headed to the Redmond campus.

As late as Monday morning, White House officials would say only that the first lady intended to visit “a tech company near Seattle, Washington,” and that she would be briefed on “some of their programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, as well as technology innovations meant to help children with disabilities.”

Microsoft has extensive initiatives aimed at online safety for kids, including parental tools and public education and awareness campaigns, as well as adaptive technology for use by kids with disabilities.

The “Be Best” tour marks Trump’s first solo domestic overnight trip in her official capacity as first lady. The tour began Monday morning with a visit to Tulsa’s Dove School of Discovery, a charter school known for its focus on character development. During the visit, Trump praised the school for its emphasis on “kindness, respect, positive interactions, and strong character through the curriculum that they teach every day,” according to the White House. “They are sculpting our next generation by creating a foundation of youth with strong character,” she added.

The tour has also been an opportunity for the normally private first lady to connect with a few members of the public. During a visit to a prekindergarten classroom, a student asked the first lady where President Trump was. “He’s in the Oval Office working,” Trump replied, according to The Associated Press. “Would you like to come visit some time?”