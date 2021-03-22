OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has been approved for its first federal mass vaccination site in Yakima, in addition to mobile vaccination units.

The White House announced Monday that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting on March 31. In addition to the mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-thru vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.

The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments.

To date in Washington state, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and over 12% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.