The Norwegian Bliss, the first cruise ship of the season, arrived at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 on Saturday. The Port of Seattle expects 289 ship calls this year, bringing 700,000 travelers to the city.

The 1,094-foot-long ship holds up to 4,004 guests and employs a crew of 1,716 people. The vessel will head to Juneau, Alaska, where it’s expected to arrive in two days.