No injuries resulted from the fire in Lake Stevens Wednesday night that damaged five houses, with an estimated $1 million in damages.

Fireworks are the suspected cause of a blaze in a Lake Stevens cul-de-sac that damaged five houses late Wednesday night.

The fire in the 900 block of 17th Street Northeast was ruled an accident by the Lake Stevens Fire Department, but details are still under investigation. There were no injuries, but damage was estimated at $1 million.

Lake Stevens is one of eight cities in Snohomish County that allow the sale and discharge of fireworks around the Fourth of July, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Lake Stevens Fire Department is working with the city’s police department and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal on the investigation.

“We don’t know for sure, but fireworks are possibly related,” said Assistant Fire Marshal David Peterson. “We’re still looking into the origin and the cause to try and narrow it down to a specific area.”

Micaela Robinson told KIRO-TV she was surprised to see smoke billowing from a neighbor’s house just before midnight.

“When I turned around I saw lights flickering I was like, ‘oh that can’t be a firework going for that long’ and then I saw smoke coming from all three of them and then I was like, ‘oh my god. That guy’s house is on fire,’ ” she said.