Local fire departments had an eventful night following Fourth of July festivities.

A fire near Seattle’s Highline neighborhood left one man dead Thursday night and two homes engulfed in flames, according to a tweet from King County Fire District 20.

Thirteen people were displaced after the fire in the 10200 block of 10th Avenue South. Investigators are looking into its cause, the fire district said.

Witnesses said they heard a firework explode near one of the homes and believed sparks might have ignited moss on the roof of one of the homes, according to The Associated Press.

Elsewhere, a man in his 30s received significant injuries overnight to a hand and burns on his face from fireworks, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority. The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from fireworks stands at the Muckleshoot Reservation. Two other people were injured in the incident. A boy was taken to Multicare Auburn Medical Center for treatment. A girl was treated by emergency responders on scene, according to a tweet from the fire authority.