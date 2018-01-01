Seattle rang in 2018 with a bright display of fireworks above the Space Needle.

On a day that started with clear blue skies, Seattle rang in 2018 with a bright display of fireworks above the Space Needle.

From scattered vantage points across the city, Seattleites watched what event sponsors had billed as the largest display of fireworks in the 26-year history of the annual show.

The display started at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and lit up the sky for about eight minutes.