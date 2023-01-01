Seattle celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks, a light show and, for the first time in a New Year’s celebration, a drone display around the Space Needle. The event was the first in-person New Year’s celebration at Seattle Center since 2019.

Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone light show company, launched the drones during the show, creating formations designed to complement the fireworks and light displays.



Live fireworks returned last year after a two-year hiatus, although crowds were not allowed to gather at Seattle Center. In 2020, due to the pandemic, New Year’s at the Needle used sky-mapping technology and video footage to present a virtual light show broadcast on television. In 2019, there were no fireworks for the first time in nearly 30 years due to high winds, though a laser show rang in the new year.