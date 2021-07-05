Fourth of July celebrations around Puget Sound were not quite back to usual in 2021: The COVID-19 pandemic led many cities in the area to scale back, with some keeping festivities entirely virtual.

But the fireworks did fly in Bellevue, for the city’s first public event since March 2020. Crowds gathered at Bellevue Downtown Park for a show co-produced by the city and the Bellevue Downtown Association.

“We can do this because of the great progress people have made to get vaccinated,” BDA President Patrick Bannon said in a statement. “This Independence Day has added meaning, and we’re grateful to make it happen through partnership with the city and our members.”