For the first time, the sale and use of consumer fireworks are now banned in unincorporated King County ahead of this year’s Fourth of July weekend.

In April 2021, the King County Council passed a ban on fireworks in unincorporated areas, including Skyway, White Center, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau and Vashon Island. The law, which has a one-year waiting period, goes into effect ahead of this Fourth of July weekend.

Fireworks are already illegal in Seattle and most other Puget Sound cities.

“This brings unincorporated King County in line with neighboring jurisdictions, and we all agree that there are much safer ways, including licensed, professional fireworks displays, to celebrate the July 4th holiday,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a news release.

County officials discussed a firework ban for years, following wildfires in rural areas during dry summers, fireworks-related injuries and a fatal house fire in White Center, according to King County.

In 2020, fireworks set parts of a four-story apartment building ablaze in West Seattle on July 4, causing $100,000 in damage, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Two fires linked to fireworks in unincorporated King County in 2019 killed or critically wounded and displaced residents after Fourth of July celebrations.

While residents will not be permitted to light fireworks in backyards or roads, many cities, including Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma, will hold official July Fourth fireworks shows and activities.

Starting this month, residents can report illegal fireworks to the King County Permitting Division by visiting kingcounty.gov/reportfireworks or calling 206-848-0800.

According to King County, officials will first issue a warning to violators and then citations to repeat offenders. King County has not yet finalized the details of how citations will be issued in 2023.