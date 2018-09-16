The fraternity, Theta Chi, was not damaged and no one was hurt.
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police in Pullman are investigating several suspicious fires set outside a fraternity house near the Washington State University campus.
Pullman Police said in a news release that investigators found five different ignition points around the Theta Chi fraternity house early Sunday, including in the patio area and front of the house.
One of the fires destroyed a wooden deck at the back of the house.
The fraternity was not damaged and no one was hurt.
Several fraternity members say they woke up around 5:15 a.m. because of the sound of the deck fire. They called 911 and tried to put it out with a garden hose.
Police say investigators are gathering evidence and there are no suspects at this time.