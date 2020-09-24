Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building in the 8300 block of Maltby Road in Woodinville around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Snohomish County Fire District 7. When fire officials arrived, flames were spreading all over the exterior of the building and burning the rubber that coated the roof, the statement said.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping them from spreading to the inside of the building and saving multiple businesses nearby, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is in the process of investigating the fire’s cause.