Around 40 firefighters arrived to a “wall of fire” that stretched from the ground level to the top floor of a three-story apartment building in Kent this morning, according to Puget Sound Fire. Within an hour, they were able to put out the blaze at Atrium on James Apartments on 64th Avenue South and West James Street.

Residents woke up to a fire alarm that sounded a little after 1 a.m. Shortly after, a second alarm in another unit went off.

Firefighters say everyone in the 18-unit apartment complex evacuated before they arrived. Five residents were transported to the hospital for minor respiratory injuries sustained from the smoke.

Investigators are still identifying the cause of the fire, but suspect it originated on the ground level of an outdoor stairwell. Puget Sound Fire said investigators were still interviewing residents.

Five units were severely damaged — two by the fire, two from smoke and one unit sustained water damage from firefighters putting out the fire.

Everyone else in the apartment has been able to return to their units.