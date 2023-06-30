Firefighters have limited the spread of a destructive wildfire south of Colville, Stevens County, officials said.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Friday morning that firefighters had contained the 61-acre Moran Creek fire. The blaze has not yet been extinguished, the agency said.

The wildfire had destroyed seven structures and prompted evacuations of more than 100 homes as of Thursday evening. Evacuation levels were being evaluated Friday.

Experts have predicted a heightened potential for wildfires this season for most of Washington and regions of Idaho, Montana and Oregon, citing hot and dry conditions during the summer months and the availability of grassy fuels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.