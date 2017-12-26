The fire was reported in the Heritage Building in downtown Auburn.

Firefighters battled a massive fire in a mixed-use building in downtown Auburn Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Occupants reported seeing flames from a dryer in the Heritage Building shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the attic, and the ceiling was starting to collapse.

One person was rescued from the building and another was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The building contains apartments, two restaurants and several other businesses, officials said. Two businesses in the building, U-Float and Hidden Entity Tattoo and Body Piercing, posted that their employees are safe, but all upcoming appointments are canceled.

A spokeswoman for MS Property Management, which rents apartments in the building, says there are more than 35 units in the building, The Associated Press reported. The 21,000-square-foot building was built in 1921 and does not have sprinklers installed, according to the King County Assessor’s Office.

U.S. Rep Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, tweeted about the fire Tuesday evening:

“I’m saddened to hear that the Auburn Heritage Building, a 96-year-old institution in our community has gone up in flames this evening. My thoughts & prayers are w/ the first responders attending to the devastation & w/ those who lost their homes & businesses in the fire.”