It is the same two-story, wooden building in the Lake Hills neighborhood that was heavily damaged in January 2017 fire set by a homeless man.

Bellevue firefighters are battling a blaze at the Islamic Center of Eastside, according to officials.

Bellevue Fire Department Lt. Brian Gomez said fire had engulfed a large portion of the vacant building in the Lake Hills neighborhood when firefighters arrived shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They have knocked down most of the big flames, he said, and now they are getting ready to enter the mosque.

“We haven’t gone inside,” he said by phone from the scene. “We’re going to take precaution before we enter the building.”

The extent and cause of the fire were not immediately known. Police are assisting.

Also unclear is if, or to what extent, the fire has caused injuries.

Gomez said he will provide more updates as soon as they are available.

About half of the two-story, wooden building in the 14700 block of Main Street was heavily damaged in January 2017 by a fire set by a homeless man. Police said there was no indication that fire was a hate crime or related to terrorism.

