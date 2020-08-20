Seattle firefighters are battling a blaze that engulfed a three-story building under construction at the north end of Beacon Hill near The Pacific Tower, formerly Pacific Medical Center.
Seattle fire said on Twitter that the blaze is also showing in an adjacent building and residents of a nearby building have been evacuated.
Smoke from the blaze on Sturgus Avenue South temporarily shut down Interstate 90 in both directions, the Fire Department said.
