Seattle firefighters were battling a major blaze at a group of Ballard businesses on Monday.

The fire in the 2300 block of Northwest Market Street was reported at 12:02 p.m. Firefighters said businesses in the area were evacuated, and holes were cut in the roof to release toxic gases and smoke.

La Isla and Pho Big Bowl restaurants, a Supercuts, Kitchen N Things and a jeweler are among the businesses located in the building that was on fire. Firefighters initially tackled the fire from the roof, but after about an hour shifted to defensive operations with multiple ladder trucks aiming their hoses at the blaze.

High winds pushed smoke through the neighborhood, as a crowd gathered to watch the firefighting efforts.

Adam Durand, manager of Sen Noodle Bar, said that because the street has been closed, no customers can make their way to the business nor any of the others in the area.

A fire spokesperson said the first call came in from someone at Supercuts who noticed the smoke.

Advertising

Officials asked people to avoid the area and expect delays on Northwest Market Street. Residents in the area were urged to close windows and doors to avoid smoke exposure.

2300 Blk. of NW Market St.: we have shifted to defensive operations. Crews are putting water on the fire with ladder pipes. Residents in the area should avoid exposure to smoke by closing windows and doors. pic.twitter.com/0m4Mz4I4gu — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 7, 2019

This post will be updated.

Seattle Times staffers John de Leon and Andy Bao contributed to this report.