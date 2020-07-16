Firefighters responded to a large, four-alarm structure fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction Thursday evening along the Everett waterfront, according to an Everett fire spokesperson.

The fire started burning the Waterfront Place Apartments at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place at Fisherman’s Harbor, according to the port. Several firefighting agencies responded to the blaze.

The fire near the 1300 block of West Marine View Drive had spread to a nearby hillside where residents live along Grand Avenue, said Everett fire spokesperson Rachel Doniger. KOMO reported the residents were using hoses to keep the flames from reaching their homes, though Doniger said she couldn’t confirm that.

“Fire units arrived on scene to find a fully involved fire and established a defensive attack on the fire,” according to a tweet from Everett fire. “Wind blew embers across W Marine View Drive to the east towards Grand Avenue Bluff, which resulted in a brush fire.”

A fire on Everett’s waterfront consumes an apartment building that was under construction Thursday night. The fire threatened homes on Grand Avenue, some of which had burning embers land on their rooftops. (Courtesy of Connie Peterson)

At least two structures were damaged, she said — one on Grand Avenue and one on Rucker Avenue. Two fire apparatuses were damaged from “radiant heat of the fire,” and had burns and melted components, another Everett fire tweet said.

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hand and has been transported to the hospital, she said. No residents reported injuries.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire had been contained by 9:30 p.m., though crews would most likely be out there throughout the night to watch hotspots, Doniger said.

Construction on the 266-unit complex began in September, according to The Herald of Everett. It was scheduled to open in 2021.

According to the Everett Fire Department, there were 53 fire apparatuses and about 73 fire personnel on the scene.

No further information about the cause of the blaze or estimated damages was immediately available.