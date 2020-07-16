Firefighters are battling a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction Thursday evening along the Everett waterfront.

The fire is burning the Waterfront Place Apartments at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place at Fisherman’s Harbor, according to the port. Several firefighting agencies have responded to the blaze.

The fire near the 1700 block of West Marine View Drive has spread to a nearby hillside where residents living along Grand Avenue are using hoses to keep the flames from reaching their homes, according to KOMO.

Looking at live video, seems the efforts between civilians and the mix of fire fighting crews has kept the homes along Grand Ave from catching fire. Dozens of people out with hoses doing all they can. #everett commercial fire. — Snohomish Co Scanner (@SnoCo_Scanner) July 17, 2020

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles. There were no immediate report of injuries.

Construction on the 266-unit complex began in September, according to The Herald of Everett. It was scheduled to open in 2021.

We are aware of a fire at the Port's Waterfront Place at the private housing construction site at Fisherman's Harbor. Multi agency response. We are gathering more info and will report out when we know more. As a safety precaution, please keep away from the area. — Port of Everett (@PortofEverett) July 17, 2020

This post will be updated

