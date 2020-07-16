Firefighters are battling a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction Thursday evening along the Everett waterfront.
The fire is burning the Waterfront Place Apartments at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place at Fisherman’s Harbor, according to the port. Several firefighting agencies have responded to the blaze.
The fire near the 1700 block of West Marine View Drive has spread to a nearby hillside where residents living along Grand Avenue are using hoses to keep the flames from reaching their homes, according to KOMO.
Billowing smoke could be seen for miles. There were no immediate report of injuries.
Construction on the 266-unit complex began in September, according to The Herald of Everett. It was scheduled to open in 2021.
This post will be updated
.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.