The Puget Sound Fire Authority reported explosions at the time of the fire.

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Kent Thursday morning.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority reported about 4:05 a.m. that “some explosions” were heard at the structure fire at the 8400 block of South 226th Street while crews worked to contain the flames.

A tweet from Puget Sound Fire said there was a propane tank on fire, but did not specify whether the fuel caused the fire.

At 5:31 a.m., authorities said the fire was knocked down but they were still fighting a roof fire. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the Fire Authority wasn’t immediately available for comment.