A fire that killed an 81-year-old Bainbridge Island man last week was started by a candle, according to the Bainbridge Island Fire Department.

The fire started in a Winslow Green condominium around 8 p.m. April 19 after a lit candle ignited a couch in the condo, Kitsap County Assistant Fire Marshal Tina Turner said in a statement Tuesday. The condo’s two residents tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire.

Thomas Jennings, 81, died in the fire, according to the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office. His wife was able to escape and was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke.

Jennings was a retired talent agent who worked with the likes of Harrison Ford, Gene Simmons and Cesar Romero, according to the Kitsap Sun. He lived in the condo with his wife, who he remarried about a year ago.