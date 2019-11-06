A Tacoma restaurant was destroyed Tuesday night by a fire that sent firefighters fleeing from the building just before the roof collapsed, according to the Fire Department.

The fire department says the blaze was “suspicious” and is being investigated by the arson unit.

Crews were called about 11 p.m. to the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street, where the back of Great Wall Buffet had caught fire.

Firefighters immediately entered the restaurant to make sure nobody was inside.

