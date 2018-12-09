The fire marks the sixth act of violence since March on a Kingdom Hall in Thurston County.
A fire that destroyed a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Lacey has been ruled an arson, the sixth act of violence since March on a Kingdom Hall in Thurston County.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the conclusion Saturday. The federal agency is investigating the fire with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
In May, someone shot about 35 rifle rounds at the Yelm Kingdom Hall, causing more than $10,000 in damage.
Four fires were set at three Kingdom Halls, including the one at Yelm.
The Lacey fire began around 3:30 a.m.
Fire officials had worked with church officials to improve security.
Minister Dan Woollett said the loss won’t stop members from practicing their religion.