A fire broke out Tuesday night on a scrap barge moored on the Duwamish Waterway in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.
The Seattle Fire Department fireboat Leschi poured water on the fire from the Duwamish.
A large black cloud billowed from the blaze. Pops could be heard coming from the flames.
The fire was first reported at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday at Seattle Iron & Metal in the 600 block of South Myrtle Street.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
