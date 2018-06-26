A large black cloud and sparks can be seen and the sound of pops heard from a distance.

A fire broke out Tuesday night on a scrap barge moored on the Duwamish Waterway in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department fireboat Leschi poured water on the fire from the Duwamish.

A large black cloud billowed from the blaze. Pops could be heard coming from the flames.

The fire was first reported at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday at Seattle Iron & Metal in the 600 block of South Myrtle Street.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.