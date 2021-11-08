Up to 100 people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire raced through an Auburn apartment building Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of 8th Street Northeast late Sunday night, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

The Red Cross was later called to help the scores of residents who were displaced from their homes, according to the fire authority.

VRFA units with South King and Puget Sound Fire are on location of a 3 alarm fire at the 1600 block of 8 St NE. pic.twitter.com/KNDExJzWO6 — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) November 8, 2021

When firefighters arrived, they searched the building after receiving a report that someone was possibly trapped on the third floor. No injured people were found.

The fire was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze, but was soon upgraded to three alarms, the fire authority said on Twitter.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.