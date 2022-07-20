Several people were displaced after a large fire left a 12-unit apartment building in Renton uninhabitable Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire officials received an initial report of a car on fire in the parking lot of the Fairwood Landing Apartments on South East 177th Street, Renton firefighters said.

The fire continued to grow, engulfing multiple cars and extending into the complex. Officials upgraded the incident to a 3-alarm fire, prompting firefighters from multiple agencies to respond.

Renton firefighters attributed the spread of the fire to the dry and hot temperatures.

Officials did not say if anybody was injured or the number of people displaced.

The Red Cross is helping people affected by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.