A fire in a vacant building is blocking the northbound lanes of Lake City Way.

Northbound Lake City Way is blocked from Northeast 135th Street to Northeast 137th Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes were blocked earlier and reopened shortly before 7:15 a.m.

.@SeattleFire activity on Lake City Way NE blocking all NB and SB lanes between NE 137th St to NE 135th St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/m5VvqRq2zX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 10, 2023

Drivers should use alternate routes, the department said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department said the fire was under control. Units will remain on the scene to monitor for flare-ups.

There are no injuries, Seattle fire said on Twitter.

Crews are responding to a vacant building fire near NE 135th St & Lake City Way NE. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 10, 2023

Just after 5 a.m., crews were in a defensive position pouring water on the fire from a safe distance away from the building. The department upgraded the fire to a two-alarm fire to request additional resources shortly after.

Last month, a fire damaged the Lake City Community Center. The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, meaning there was insufficient evidence for investigators to determine whether the fire was intentionally or accidentally set.

In March, a fire that engulfed a vacant building closed a stretch of Lake City Way and raised concerns of smoke inhalation and flooding for nearby homes and businesses due to water runoff from efforts to put it out.