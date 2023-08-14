A large fire Monday afternoon at an encampment next to Interstate 5 at Mercer Street sent a massive column of dark smoke above South Lake Union.

Seattle Fire Department crews were responding to the fire at the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue North. All eastbound lanes are blocked during the response and people are advised to avoid the area, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Crews had the encampment fire under control around 5:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported, SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo said. The encampment was significantly damaged. No structures outside of it were damaged, and firefighters did not find anyone when they searched the area.

Seattle police officers detained a person at the scene and are investigating whether the fire was intentionally set, said police spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller.

