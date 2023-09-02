Seattle police and fire teams responded to a fire and reported shooting at a Wallingford home in the 1000 block of North 48th Street in Seattle Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, the Seattle Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The fire was under control by 9:30 am.

Dozens of police and firefighters responded to the scene. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.