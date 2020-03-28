Firefighters worked nearly two hours Friday night to extinguish a large blaze in a marina under the West Seattle Bridge.
They responded on land and in a fireboat around 9:30 p.m. to the incident near the 1300 block of Southwest Spokane Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Multiple boats in the marina burned, but firefighters who performed a search and rescue operation found no occupants and no injuries, the department said on Twitter.
The Seattle Police Department briefly closed the lower West Seattle swing bridge due to decreased visibility from smoke, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
