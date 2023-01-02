The longtime Shoreline eatery Suni’s Pizza and Burgers was mostly destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. The restaurant had been open for 45 years, according to its website.

Shoreline Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Foster said the building, located in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, is still standing but that most of the contents were destroyed.

“I’m not sure I can call it a total loss, but it’s definitely a significant impact to this business,” Foster said.

Calls to 911 started coming in just after 5 a.m., reporting that a fire had started on the exterior of the restaurant. Foster said that has not been confirmed by the fire marshal and King County fire investigators, who are looking into the cause of the fire.

A total of 16 firefighting vehicles arrived on scene from Shoreline, Bothel, Snohomish and Seattle fire departments. Firefighters initially attacked the fire from inside the building, but once they saw that the roof had caught fire, Foster said they backed out and fought the fire from outside.

The fire was out at 6:39 a.m., about an hour and a half after the first unit arrived.

One Shoreline firefighter sustained a minor injury but is expected to be released from the hospital later Monday.

The restaurant appears to have been closed since the end of November “due to staffing shortages,” according to its website.