No one was injured in a Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a home in Seattle’s Olympic Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

Firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. and spent roughly 40 minutes battling the blaze at 2005 N.E. 130th St., according to the Seattle Fire Department. The fire began in a detached garage, which was fully engulfed in flames that had extended to the adjacent single-story home by the time crews arrived.

Fire officials said they found an uninjured man who was able to walk out on his own.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire before the blaze spread to other homes or brush surrounding the wooded property.

“The crews did a really good job keeping it confined,” said Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.